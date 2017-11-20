See exclusive photos of Syllas Tzoumerkas’ The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea
by Vassilis Economou
- The Greek filmmaker has finished shooting his third feature film, a police drama-thriller that takes place in both urban and rural Greek settings
Greek filmmaker Syllas Tzoumerkas has wrapped the shoot for his third feature film, The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea. The movie, which comes three years after his sophomore festival hit, A Blast
interview: Syllas Tzoumerkas
and seven after his debut, Homeland
film profile] (2010), has used both Athens and the west coast of Greece (the scenic deltas of the Acheloos and Arachthos rivers) as its settings.
The story, which bristles with police drama-thriller tension and also has horror undertones, follows two women: Elisabeth, portrayed by Tzoumerkas regular Angeliki Papoulia (The Lobster
A Blast), a promiscuous policewoman who sees her life sinking into the abyss of a swampy provincial town; and Rita (played by Youla Boudali, the director's regular co-screenwriter), a lonely, poor eel-hatchery worker, trapped in the circumstances of her never-changing life. They will discover a striking similarity between them in a bland, heartless world. The rest of the cast comprises Christos Passalis (Dogtooth
Black Field
Maria Filini (A Blast, Son of Sofia
film profile]), Argyris Xafis, Thanassis Dovris and Laertis Malkotsis.
The film boasts an all-European crew, starting with Swedish director of photography Petrus Sjövik (Broken Hill Blues
German editor Andreas Wodraschke (The Edukators) and Dutch art director Jorien Sont (Zurich
Kauwboy
while Greece's Marli Aliferi (Suntan
Park
designed the costumes. The soundtrack will be a surprise, as orchestral compositions by Swedish composer Jean-Paul Wall (The Island
Eastern Plays
film profile]) will be blended with Greek alternative group drog_A_tek’s electropunk tunes and oriental pop music by famous Greek pop songwriter Phoebus.
The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea is a Greek-Dutch-German-Swedish co-production by the producer of all of Tzoumerka’s previous feature films, Maria Drandaki (Homemade Films), in co-production with Ellen Havenith (PRPL), Titus Kreyenberg (unafilm), Olle Wirenhed (Dragon Films), Film i Väst and ZDF/ARTE. The film has received the support of the Greek Film Centre, Film und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Swedish Film Institute, ERT SA, Eurimages and MEDIA. Polish outfit New Europe Film Sales handles the world sales.
Here are the first exclusive pictures of The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea:
Actress Youla Boudali on set
Actress Angeliki Papoulia on set