PRODUCTION France/Greece

Basile Doganis’ Meltem in post-production

by 

- Daphné Patakia and Rabah Naït Oufella are among the cast of the filmmaker’s feature debut, which is being staged by Elzévir Films with Blonde Audiovisual on board as co-producer

Basile Doganis’ Meltem in post-production
(l-r) Karam Al Kafri, Lamine Cissokho, Daphne Patakia and Rabah Nait Oufella

Having turned heads with his short film Journée d'appel (in the national competition at Clermont-Ferrand in 2015), French-Greek filmmaker Basile Doganis is currently at the post-production stage with his feature debut, Meltem, the shoot for which wrapped on 20 October. Standing out among the cast are Daphné Patakia (who rose to fame in Interruption [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Daphné Patakia
interview: Yorgos Zois
film profile]; European Film Promotion Shooting Star in 2016), Rabah Naït Oufella (Raw [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Julia Ducournau
film profile]Nocturama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bertrand Bonello
film profile]Step by Step [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Lamine CissokhoKaram Al KafriAkis Sakellariou and Féodor Atkine.  

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The story revolves around Elena, a young French woman of Greek heritage, who returns to her holiday home on the isle of Lesbos in July 2015 in order to settle a matter of inheritance one year on from the passing of her mother. She is accompanied by her sidekicks Nassim and Sekou, two young suburbanites who have absolutely no intention of letting their precious holidays be ruined by the economic and migration crisis. But their encounter with Elyas, a young Syrian man who could potentially be one of their own, will propel Elena and her friends in a new direction.

Produced by Denis Carot and Marie Masmonteil for Elzévir FilmsMeltem is being co-produced by Fenia Cossovitsa for Greek outfit Blonde Audiovisual Productions. Having been pre-purchased by Ciné+, the feature secured an advance on receipts from the CNC, backing from the Greek Film Centre and French-Greek co-production support. The French distribution will be taken care of by Jour2Fête, while the international sales have been entrusted to WTFilms.

As a reminder, Elzévir Films has nearly 25 feature films to its credit, including Party Girl [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Marie Amachoukeli, Claire B…
film profile] (Caméra d'Or at Cannes in 2014), Back in Business [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2017), the documentary Leader-Sheep [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (César Award in the documentary category in 2012), The Source [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2011), Live and Become [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Denis Carot
interview: Didar Domehri
interview: Radu Mihaileanu
film profile] (2005) and La fête est finie by Marie Garel Weiss (see the article – set to be released in France on 11 April 2018).

(Translated from French)

 
