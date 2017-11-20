Les Arcs: the Coproduction Village reveals its selection

by Fabien Lemercier

20/11/2017 - Among the projects are the latest films by Rúnar Rúnarsson, Stephan Komandarev, Urszula Antoniak, Shahrbanoo Sadat and Magnus von Horn

After revealing its programme (read the news here), the Les Arcs European Film Festival (ninth edition running from 16-23 December 2017) has revealed the 21 projects selected this year for the Coproduction Village, a platform that is highly valued by European film industry professionals, and which counts among its previous selections Son of Saul by Lázló Nemes, Sparrows by Rúnar Rúnarsson, What Will People Say by Iram Haq, Heartstone by Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson, The Wakhan Front by Clément Cogitore, Peace to Us in Our Dreams by Sharunas Bartas, Dogs by Bogdan Mirica, and The High Sun by Dalibor Matanic.

The team, led by Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin and Jérémy Zelnik, has selected 21 projects from 15 European countries, all of which will take part in individual meetings with co-producers, distributors, sellers and financiers present at this year's edition of the Village (which will take place from 16-19 December). It's also worth noting that 14 of these projects are first and second feature films and eight of them are by female directors. As part of the festival's focus on Germany, this edition of the Village will merge with the French-German meetings and will include four German and six French projects. Also on the professional events program is a conference on the co-production mechanisms between France and Germany, with two case studies (Mr. Stein Goes Online by Stéphane Robelin and Things to Come by Mia Hansen-Love). Finally, seven debut feature film projects will be presented at the Film School Village and the Work in Progress selection is due to be unveiled next week.

Among the 21 projects for the Coproduction Village (see the full list below), the following stand out in particular Echo by Icelandic Rúnar Rúnarsson (winner at San Sebastian in 2013 with Sparrows), Patrol Cars by Bulgarian Stephan Komandarev (selected at Cannes last may in the Un Certain Regard section with Directions ), Stranger by Urszula Antoniak (in competition this year at San Sebastian after premiering in Toronto with Beyond Words , having also frequented the Directors’ Fortnight in 2011 with Code Blue and winner of a Léopard for best debut film at Locarno in 2009 with Nothing Personal ), The Orphanage by the young Afghani Shahrbanoo Sadat (selected for the Directors’ Fortnight in 2016 with Wolf and Sheep ), Starve by Swedish Magnus von Horn (in attendance at the Directors’ Fortnight in 2015 with The Here After ) and L'éclipse (Fade)by French Arthur Harari (who wowed with his debut feature film, Dark Inclusion ).

Full list of Coproduction Village projects: (title/director/production company/country)

Bad Grans by James Gardner - Jellyfish Feature Film Ltd (UK)

Bonhomme (Stronger) by Benjamin Parent - Delante (FR)

Cold by Peter Pontikis - Borderline Films and Lajka Film & Television AB (SE)

Echo by Rúnar Rúnarsson - Pegasus Pictures (IS) and Nimbus Film (DK)

L'éclipse (Fade) by Arthur Harari - Les Films Pelléas (FR)

The Exception by Jesper W Nielsen - Fridthjof Film (DK) and Film House Bas Celik (RS)

Forest by Constanze Knoche - Neufilm GmbH (DE)

Franky Five Star by Birgit Möller - One Two Films (DE) and Aamu Film Company (FI)

Golda and the Palestinian Lover by Yolande Zauberman - Phobics (FR)

Gould Lover by Andy Sommer - Bel Air Media (FR) and Room 237 (FR)

The Laundress by Jochen Alexander Freydank - Film-Und Fernseh-Labor Ludwigsburg GmbH & Co. Kg (DE)

Lidhjet by Sandra Fassio - Hélicotronc (BE)

Man and Dog by Stefan Constantinescu - Hi Film Productions (RO) and Doppelganger (SE)

The Orphanage by Shahrbanoo Sadat - Adomeit Berlin (DE) and La Fabrica Nocturna (FR)

L'oiseau de paradis (Paradise) by Paul Aivanaa Manaté - Local Films (FR)

Patrol Cars by Stephan Komandarev - Argo Films (BG)

Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period of Time by Lili Horvath - Poste restante (HU)

La Sirène (The Siren) by Sepideh Farsi - Les Films d’Ici (FR) and Lunanime (BE)

Starve by Magnus von Horn - Zentropa Sweden (SE) / Lava Films (PL)

Stranger by Urszula Antoniak - Family Affair Films (NL)

U Are The Universe by Pavlo Ostrikov - Limelite (UA)

Film School Village

Les Éclipsées by Wendy Pillonel - ZHDK (CH)

How to Be a Classy Tramp by Olöf Birna Torfadottir - Icelandic Film School (IS)

The Last Present by Adam Freund - Hungarian Film School (HU)

Mont Perdut by Lluis Sellares - ESCAC (ES)

Nighthawk by Ewa Wikiel - DFFB (DE)

Thessalonique by Joseph Minster - La Fémis (FR)

Work of Art by Benjamin Pfohl - HFF Munich (DE)

(Translated from French)