Jadotville e The Young Offenders in testa alle nomination degli IFTA
di Naman Ramachandran
- The Secret Scripture si aggiudica sei candidature, seguito da A Date For Mad Mary con cinque
In cima alle nomination dell'Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) si posizionano Jadotville
di Richie Smyth e The Young Offenders di Peter Foott, con ben sette candidature ciascuno. Altrettanto votato Jim Sheridan con il film The Secret Scripture
che guadagna sei nomination, seguito a ruota da A Date For Mad Mary
scheda film] di Darren Thornton con cinque, mentre Tomato Red di Juanita Wilson ne porta a casa quattro. Questi ultimi due si sfideranno nella categoria Miglior Film. Foott, Sheridan, Smyth e Thornton sono invece in lizza per la Miglior Regia.
“Questi importanti film irlandesi testimoniano l’impegno e gli eccellenti risultati dei talenti delle industrie cinematografica e televisiva nostrane”, ha detto la direttrice dell’Accademia, “capaci di produrre opere dagli standard altissimi, e noi non vediamo l’ora di mostrarne e celebrarne le opere alla cerimonia di premiazione”.
Sul fronte delle categorie internazionali, le produzioni a stelle e strisce spazzano via la concorrenza, con La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea e La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge che si confermano beniamini indiscussi in questa stagione di premi cinematografici.
La cerimonia avrà luogo l’8 aprile a Dublino. Come consuetudine agli IFTA, cinema, televisione e settore digitale dovranno fronteggiarsi gomito a gomito nelle medesime categorie.
Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination:
Miglior Film
A Date for Mad Mary
- Darren Thornton
Amore e Inganni
- Whit Stillman
Jadotville
- Richie Smyth
The Secret Scripture
- Jim Sheridan
Tomato Red - Juanita Wilson
The Young Offenders - Peter Foott
Miglior Regia
Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture
Richie Smyth - Jadotville
Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
Miglior Sceneggiatura
Kevin Brodbin - Jadotville
Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
Darren Thornton e Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red
Miglior Attore Protagonista
Jamie Dornan - Jadotville
Michael Fassbender – La Luce sugli Oceani
Colm Meaney - The Journey
Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders
Mark O'Halloran - History's Future
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View
Seana Kerslake - A Date For Mad Mary
Aisling Loftus - Property of the State
Ruth Negga - Loving
Catherine Walker - A Dark Song
Miglior Attore non protagonista
Colin Farrell – Animali fantastici e dove trovarli
Brendan Gleeson – Codice Criminale
Ciaran Hinds - Bleed – Più forte del destino
Jason O’Mara - Jadotville
Chris Walley - The Young Offenders
Miglior Attrice non protagonista
Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary
Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut
Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness
Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders
Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence
Premio George Morrison per il Miglior Documentario
Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill
Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Byrne
In Loco Parentis
- Neasa Ní Chianáin & David Rane
It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy
Mattress Men - David Clark & Ciarán Deeney
Miglior Cortometraggio d’animazione
Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham
Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill
The Lost Letter - Kealan O' Rourke
Second to None - Vincent Gallagher
Miglior Cortometraggio in Live Action
Animal - Niall Owens
Baring Arms - Colm Quinn
Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy
Heartbreak - DaveTyan
Lily - Graham Cantwell
Terminal - Natasha Waugh
Miglior Fotografia
Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals
Piers McGrail - Tomato Red
Robbie Ryan - American Honey
Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2
Migliori Costumi
Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture
Consolata Boyle - Florence
Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Amore e Inganni
Miglior Montaggio
Colin Campbell - The Young Offenders
Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture
Nick Emerson - I Am Not A Serial Killer
Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown (digitale)
Miglior Trucco
Ailbhe Fitzpatrick e Bernie McBride - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
Eileen Buggy e Lynn Johnson - Amore e Inganni
Dee Corcoran e Tom McInerney - Vikings (televisione)
Patsy Giles - Wrecking the Rising (televisione)
Miglior Colonna sonora Originale
David Holmes - The Fall (televisione)
Steve Lynch - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown (televisione)
Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture
Miglior Scenografia
Mark Geraghty - Vikings (televisione)
Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
Anna Rackard – Amori e Inganni
Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture
Miglior Suono
Game of Thrones (televisione)
Jadotville
Tomato Red
Without Name
Migliori Effetti Especiali
Black Sails (televisione)
Game of Thrones (televisione)
Ripper Street (televisione)
Jadotville
Miglior Film Straniero
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Miglior Attore Internazionale
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Denzel Washington - Barriere
Miglior Attrice Internazionale
Amy Adams - Arrival
Viola Davis - Barriere
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Premio alla Carriera
Michael Gambon
(Tradotto dall'inglese)