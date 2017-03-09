Sámi Blood (2016)
PREMI Irlanda

Jadotville e The Young Offenders in testa alle nomination degli IFTA

di 

- The Secret Scripture si aggiudica sei candidature, seguito da A Date For Mad Mary con cinque

Jadotville e The Young Offenders in testa alle nomination degli IFTA
The Siege of Jadotville di Richie Smyth

In cima alle nomination dell’Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) si posizionano Jadotville [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film] di Richie Smyth e The Young Offenders di Peter Foott, con ben sette candidature ciascuno. Altrettanto votato Jim Sheridan con il film The Secret Scripture [+leggi anche:
trailer
intervista: Jim Sheridan
scheda film], che guadagna sei nomination, seguito a ruota da A Date For Mad Mary [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film] di Darren Thornton con cinque, mentre Tomato Red di Juanita Wilson ne porta a casa quattro. Questi ultimi due si sfideranno nella categoria Miglior Film.  Foott, Sheridan, Smyth e Thornton sono invece in lizza per la Miglior Regia.

(L'articolo continua qui sotto - Inf. pubblicitaria)

“Questi importanti film irlandesi testimoniano l’impegno e gli eccellenti risultati dei talenti delle industrie cinematografica e televisiva nostrane”, ha detto la direttrice dell’Accademia, “capaci di produrre opere dagli standard altissimi, e noi non vediamo l’ora di mostrarne e celebrarne le opere alla cerimonia di premiazione”.

Sul fronte delle categorie internazionali, le produzioni a stelle e strisce spazzano via la concorrenza, con La La Land, MoonlightManchester by the Sea e La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge che si confermano beniamini indiscussi in questa stagione di premi cinematografici.

La cerimonia avrà luogo l’8 aprile a Dublino. Come consuetudine agli IFTA, cinema, televisione e settore digitale dovranno fronteggiarsi gomito a gomito nelle medesime categorie.

Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination:

Miglior Film
 A Date for Mad Mary [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film] - Darren Thornton
 Amore e Inganni [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film] - Whit Stillman
 Jadotville [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film] - Richie Smyth
 The Secret Scripture [+leggi anche:
trailer
intervista: Jim Sheridan
scheda film] - Jim Sheridan
 Tomato Red - Juanita Wilson
 The Young Offenders - Peter Foott

Miglior Regia
 Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
 Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture
 Richie Smyth - Jadotville
 Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Miglior Sceneggiatura
 Kevin Brodbin - Jadotville
 Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
 Darren Thornton e Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
 Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

Miglior Attore Protagonista 
 Jamie Dornan - Jadotville
 Michael Fassbender – La Luce sugli Oceani [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]
Colm Meaney - The Journey [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film]
 Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders
 Mark O’Halloran - History’s Future [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
film focus
intervista: Fiona Tan
scheda film]
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
 Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]
 Seana Kerslake - A Date For Mad Mary
 Aisling Loftus - Property of the State
 Ruth Negga - Loving [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film]
 Catherine Walker - A Dark Song [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]

Miglior Attore non protagonista
Colin Farrell – Animali fantastici e dove trovarli [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film]
Brendan Gleeson – Codice Criminale [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
intervista: Adam Smith
scheda film]
Ciaran Hinds - Bleed – Più forte del destino
 Jason O’Mara - Jadotville
 Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

Miglior Attrice non protagonista
 Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary
 Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]
 Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
intervista: James Spinney, Peter Middl…
scheda film]
 Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders
 Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence

Premio George Morrison per il Miglior Documentario
 Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill
 Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Byrne
 In Loco Parentis [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film] - Neasa Ní Chianáin & David Rane
 It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy
 Mattress Men - David Clark & Ciarán Deeney

Miglior Cortometraggio d’animazione
Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham
 Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill
 The Lost Letter - Kealan O' Rourke
 Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

Miglior Cortometraggio in Live Action
 Animal - Niall Owens
 Baring Arms - Colm Quinn
 Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy
 Heartbreak - DaveTyan
 Lily - Graham Cantwell
 Terminal - Natasha Waugh

Miglior Fotografia
 Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]
 Piers McGrail - Tomato Red
 Robbie Ryan - American Honey [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Andrea Arnold
scheda film]
 Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2

Migliori Costumi
 Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture
 Consolata Boyle - Florence [+leggi anche:
trailer
making of
scheda film]
 Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
 Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Amore e Inganni

Miglior Montaggio
 Colin Campbell - The Young Offenders
 Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture
 Nick Emerson - I Am Not A Serial Killer [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]
 Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown (digitale) 

Miglior Trucco
 Ailbhe Fitzpatrick e Bernie McBride - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
 Eileen Buggy e Lynn Johnson - Amore e Inganni
 Dee Corcoran e Tom McInerney - Vikings (televisione)
 Patsy Giles - Wrecking the Rising (televisione)

Miglior Colonna sonora Originale
 David Holmes - The Fall (televisione)
 Steve Lynch - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
 Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown (televisione)
 Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture

Miglior Scenografia
 Mark Geraghty - Vikings (televisione)
 Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2 (televisione)
 Anna Rackard – Amori e Inganni
 Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture

Miglior Suono
 Game of Thrones (televisione)
 Jadotville
 Tomato Red
 Without Name [+leggi anche:
trailer
scheda film]
Migliori Effetti Especiali
 Black Sails (televisione)
 Game of Thrones (televisione)
 Ripper Street (televisione)
Jadotville

Miglior Film Straniero
 La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
 La La Land - Damien Chazelle
 Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
 Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

Miglior Attore Internazionale
 Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
 Andrew Garfield - La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
 Ryan Gosling - La La Land
 Denzel Washington - Barriere

Miglior Attrice Internazionale
 Amy Adams - Arrival
 Viola Davis - Barriere
 Natalie Portman - Jackie [+leggi anche:
recensione
trailer
scheda film]
 Emma Stone - La La Land

Premio alla Carriera
 Michael Gambon

(Tradotto dall'inglese)

 

