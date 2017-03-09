Jadotville e The Young Offenders in testa alle nomination degli IFTA

di Naman Ramachandran

09/03/2017 - The Secret Scripture si aggiudica sei candidature, seguito da A Date For Mad Mary con cinque

In cima alle nomination dell’Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) si posizionano Jadotville di Richie Smyth e The Young Offenders di Peter Foott, con ben sette candidature ciascuno. Altrettanto votato Jim Sheridan con il film The Secret Scripture , che guadagna sei nomination, seguito a ruota da A Date For Mad Mary di Darren Thornton con cinque, mentre Tomato Red di Juanita Wilson ne porta a casa quattro. Questi ultimi due si sfideranno nella categoria Miglior Film. Foott, Sheridan, Smyth e Thornton sono invece in lizza per la Miglior Regia.

“Questi importanti film irlandesi testimoniano l’impegno e gli eccellenti risultati dei talenti delle industrie cinematografica e televisiva nostrane”, ha detto la direttrice dell’Accademia, “capaci di produrre opere dagli standard altissimi, e noi non vediamo l’ora di mostrarne e celebrarne le opere alla cerimonia di premiazione”.

Sul fronte delle categorie internazionali, le produzioni a stelle e strisce spazzano via la concorrenza, con La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea e La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge che si confermano beniamini indiscussi in questa stagione di premi cinematografici.

La cerimonia avrà luogo l’8 aprile a Dublino. Come consuetudine agli IFTA, cinema, televisione e settore digitale dovranno fronteggiarsi gomito a gomito nelle medesime categorie.

Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination:

Miglior Film

A Date for Mad Mary - Darren Thornton

Amore e Inganni - Whit Stillman

Jadotville - Richie Smyth

The Secret Scripture - Jim Sheridan

Tomato Red - Juanita Wilson

The Young Offenders - Peter Foott

Miglior Regia

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture

Richie Smyth - Jadotville

Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Kevin Brodbin - Jadotville

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Darren Thornton e Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Jamie Dornan - Jadotville

Michael Fassbender – La Luce sugli Oceani

Colm Meaney - The Journey

Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders

Mark O’Halloran - History’s Future



Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View

Seana Kerslake - A Date For Mad Mary

Aisling Loftus - Property of the State

Ruth Negga - Loving

Catherine Walker - A Dark Song

Miglior Attore non protagonista

Colin Farrell – Animali fantastici e dove trovarli

Brendan Gleeson – Codice Criminale

Ciaran Hinds - Bleed – Più forte del destino

Jason O’Mara - Jadotville

Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

Miglior Attrice non protagonista

Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary

Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut

Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness

Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders

Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence

Premio George Morrison per il Miglior Documentario

Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill

Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Byrne

In Loco Parentis - Neasa Ní Chianáin & David Rane

It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy

Mattress Men - David Clark & Ciarán Deeney

Miglior Cortometraggio d’animazione

Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham

Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill

The Lost Letter - Kealan O' Rourke

Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

Miglior Cortometraggio in Live Action

Animal - Niall Owens

Baring Arms - Colm Quinn

Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy

Heartbreak - DaveTyan

Lily - Graham Cantwell

Terminal - Natasha Waugh

Miglior Fotografia

Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals

Piers McGrail - Tomato Red

Robbie Ryan - American Honey

Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2

Migliori Costumi

Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture

Consolata Boyle - Florence

Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2 (televisione)

Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Amore e Inganni

Miglior Montaggio

Colin Campbell - The Young Offenders

Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture

Nick Emerson - I Am Not A Serial Killer

Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown (digitale)

Miglior Trucco

Ailbhe Fitzpatrick e Bernie McBride - An Klondike 2 (televisione)

Eileen Buggy e Lynn Johnson - Amore e Inganni

Dee Corcoran e Tom McInerney - Vikings (televisione)

Patsy Giles - Wrecking the Rising (televisione)

Miglior Colonna sonora Originale

David Holmes - The Fall (televisione)

Steve Lynch - An Klondike 2 (televisione)

Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown (televisione)

Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture

Miglior Scenografia

Mark Geraghty - Vikings (televisione)

Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2 (televisione)

Anna Rackard – Amori e Inganni

Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture

Miglior Suono

Game of Thrones (televisione)

Jadotville

Tomato Red

Without Name



Migliori Effetti Especiali

Black Sails (televisione)

Game of Thrones (televisione)

Ripper Street (televisione)

Jadotville

Miglior Film Straniero

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

Miglior Attore Internazionale

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Denzel Washington - Barriere

Miglior Attrice Internazionale

Amy Adams - Arrival

Viola Davis - Barriere

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Premio alla Carriera

Michael Gambon

(Tradotto dall'inglese)