Thomas Vinterberg • Director

Cineuropa interviewed Danish director Thomas Vinterberg in Paris, where he took part in the 'Filmmakers Invite the European Friend' initiative, organised by ARP and Cinéma des Cinéastes, in partnership with SAA and SACD.

Vinterberg discusses his impressions of the current cinema landscape in Denmark and Europe, and talks about how thankful he is for the financing opportunities that have allowed him to boost his creativity.