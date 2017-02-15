Alessandro Borghi • Actor

After appearing in several TV series, Alessandro Borghi attracted the audience's attention in 2015 with his lead role in Claudio Caligari's Don’t Be Bad which earned him the NuovoImaie Talent Award as Best Newcoming Italian Actor in Venice that year. He subsequently picked up two nominations for the David di Donatello for this role and his performance in Stefano Sollima's Suburra, which garnered him a Kinèo Award at 2016's Venice Film Festival. This year will see Alessandro in his first international experience in Dalida with the French director Lisa Azuelos.