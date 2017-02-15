Elina Vaska • Actress

mp4 (1280x720) 06:57 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:



Elina Vaska was cast in the main role of Renars Vimba's feature debut Mellow Mud as she began studying Theory of Audiovisual Art and Theatre at the Latvian Academy of Culture. Mellow Mud won the Crystal Bear for Best Film on its world premiere at the Berlinale's Generation 14plus strand last year and the Children & Youth Film Prize at Lübeck's Nordic Film Days. Elina, who has now also made her stage acting debut, received the Silver Peacock Trophy for Best Actress at the International Film Festival of India at the end of November for her role in Mellow Mud.