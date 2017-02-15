Esben Smed • Actor

Esben Smed had already appeared in two films by Nils Malmros – Aching Hearts and Sorrow and Joy - before graduating from The Danish National School of Performing Arts in 2013. He has since become known to the wider television audience thanks his role as Nicky in two seasons of the acclaimed TV series Follow the Money aired this year. Esben had previously played the footballer John "Faxe" Jensen in Kasper Barfoed's comedy Summer of '92 and will soon be seen as the male lead in Jacob Bitsch's Danish-German co-production Letters for Amina.