Interview Hannah Hoekstra • Actress mp4 (1280x720) 05:28 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

A graduate of the Amsterdam Theatre School, Hannah Hoekstra received a Best Actress Award at the Dutch Film Festival in 2012 for her lead role in Sacha Polak's Hemel. She was cast in Bobby Boermans' App and The Canal by the Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh and has also appeared on the stage in productions of the Dutch National Theatre since 2013. Hannah's lead role as Tiny in Andre van Duren's The Fury earned her Best Actress awards at the Montreal World Film Festival and at the Netherlands Film Festival in Utrecht in 2016. See also The Fury [NL] (2016): film profile, trailer, interview: Hannah Hoekstra comments