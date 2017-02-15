Requiem for Mrs. J. (2017)
The Party (2017)
Bright Nights (2017)
Animals (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
Spoor (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Animals (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

Interview

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Karin Franz Körlof • Actress

mp4 (1280x720) 04:55

Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

A graduate of Stockholm's Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2015, Karin Franz Körlof had already appeared in various films, TV productions and theatre plays in the preceding years, including the lead role in critically acclaimed TV series Blue Eyes and a supporting role in Wallander: The Betrayal. Karin became a household name with her portrayal of Lydia in Pernilla August's A Serious Game which premiered at the Berlinale last year, and she will soon be seen as the lead in Olof Spaak's feature debut Garden Lane. Karin is currently filming The Wife in Scotland, directed by Björn Runge.

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more videos

Trailer [it]

Socialmente pericolosi
by Fabio Venditti

Clip

A Fantastic Woman
by Sebastián Lelio

Trailer [de]

Short Term Memory Loss
by Andreas Arnstedt

Trailer [it]

Strangers
by Elisa Amoruso

Trailer [fr]

The Soul Of The Tiger
by François Yang

Trailer [es st en]

The Empty Box
by Claudia Sainte-Luce

Trailer [en]

Handsome Devil
by John Butler

Trailer [it]

The Magic World
by Raffaele Schettino

Clip 1 [no st en]

From The Balcony
by Ole Giæver

all videos

Newsletter

TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Les Arcs 2017

UniFrance and German Films join forces with Les Arcs European Film Festival

Berlin 2017
Competition

Beuys: A celebratory tribute to a celebrated artist

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Market/France

French firms’ sales and other announcements at the EFM: a barometer check

Berlin 2017
Forum

Strange Birds: An unlikely couple in a peculiar world

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special Presentation

Last Days in Havana: Sunshine and shadows in Cuba

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special

Bye Bye Germany, hello America

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Competition

The Other Side of Hope: A timeless humanism

Berlin 2017
Competition

Bright Nights: An ambiguous epiphany in father-son relations

Berlin 2017
Panorama Special

Call Me by Your Name: A tender yet sensual introspective drama

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special

The Young Karl Marx: Real people behind the historical figures

Berlin 2017
Forum

Animals, a surreal fairy-tale mixing poetry and terror

Berlin 2017
Market/France

KinoElektron at the Co-Production Market with Lost Country

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Market/Awards

Three prizes and 1,200 meetings at the Berlinale Co-Production Market

Berlin 2017
Competition

The Party: From comedy to tragedy to farce

Berlin 2017
Competition

Spoor: Man is wolf to man

Berlin 2017
Competition

A Fantastic Woman: A marvellously biting genre bender

three days ago

Industry
Belgium

Umedia buys out and absorbs Be-FILMS

Legislation
Portugal

Over 500 personalities worldwide sign letter of protest against Portuguese government

three days ago

Berlin 2017
Out of competition

Final Portrait: Eighteen days of sitting for Giacometti

Berlin 2017
Panorama Special

Tiger Girl: Violence born of fear of the void

Production
France

The first clapperboard slams for Cédric Kahn’s La prière

Berlin 2017
Market/Norway

Joachim Trier’s Thelma selling well at the EFM

Berlin 2017
Panorama

Insyriated: Giving topicality an essence

Berlin 2017
Competition

Wild Mouse: Deconstructing a hero

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home