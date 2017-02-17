The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
Focus: Bright Nights (2017)
Interview

Louis Hofmann • Actor

Louis Hofmann began acting from the age of nine and received the Best Young Talent New Faces Award in 2012 for his lead role in Tom Sawyer. He was presented with the Bavarian Film Prize for Newcomer Actor for his performance in Sanctuary, while his first international role in the Danish-German co-production Land of Mine by Martin Pieter Zandvliet garnered him acting awards at festivals in Tokyo and Beijing as well as Denmark's national Bodil Award. Louis' most recent credits include Jakob M. Erwa's Center of My World and first German Netflix series Dark.

(This interview is part of our Shooting Stars 2017 coverage.)

comments
 

