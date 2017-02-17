Maruša Majer • Actress

A graduate of the University of Ljubljana's Academy of Theatre, Maruša Majer has worked as a freelance actress for cinema and theatre in her native Slovenia. In 2013, she received the Best Actress Award at the International Festival of Children's Theatres in Serbia's Subotica for her performance in Mini Teater's production of Little Sleepy Star. Maruša has worked with such film directors as Boris Bezic, Milan Urbajs and Darko Sinko and was cast in the female leads of Janez Burger's Driving School and his latest feature Ivan.

(This interview is part of our Shooting Stars 2017 coverage.)