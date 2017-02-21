Tudor Aaron Istodor • Actor

Tudor Aaron Istodor worked with such Romanian directors as Lucian Pintilie, Paul Negoescu and Radu Muntean before graduating from the National University of Drama & Cinematography UNATC in 2009 and has since appeared in three features directed by the French actress Fanny Ardant as well as films by Alexandru Maftei (Miss Christina) and Adrian Sitaru (The Fixer), among others. Apart from extensive work on the stage including at the Godot Cafe Theatre and the Jewish State Theatre in Bucharest, Tudor was cast as Edward II for BBC Two's The Plantagenets TV series.

(This interview is part of our Shooting Stars 2017 coverage.)