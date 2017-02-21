Victória Guerra • Actress

mp4 (1280x720) 05:10 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:



The Portuguese-British actress Victória Guerra began her career at the age of 17 and has since worked in film, television and theatre. In 2013, she won Portugal's Revelation Golden Globe for her performances in three films, including Valeria Sarmiento's Lines of Wellington, and received two Best Actress awards in 2016 for her lead in Antonio-Pedro Vasconcelos' Impossible Love. Victoria has worked internationally with directors as diverse as Michael Sturminger, the late Andrzej Zulawski, Damian Harris and Benoît Jacquot.

(This interview is part of our Shooting Stars 2017 coverage.)