Zofia Wichlacz • Actress

Zofia Wichlacz made her screen acting debut with the female lead in Jan Komasa's Warsaw 44, which earned her a Golden Lion for Best Leading Actress at the 2014 Gdynia Film Festival and a Polish Academy Award as Discovery Of The Year in 2015. Since then, she has worked with such acclaimed Polish directors as the late Andrzej Wajda on his last feature film Afterimages and Agnieszka Holland for her latest film Spoor. Zofia was cast in the female leads of Maciej Sobieszczanski's Zgoda and Katarzyna Adamik's Amok.

(This interview is part of our Shooting Stars 2017 coverage.)