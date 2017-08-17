A Gentle Creature (2017)
Focus: Scary Mother (2017)
Interview

CineLink Industry Days 2017

mp4 (1280x720) 07:58

Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

A round-up of interviews with the organisers and participants of Sarajevo Film Festival's CineLink Industry Days 2017.

CineLink organiser Maša Marković, CineLink Works in Progress organiser Alex Traila, Users and The Last Socialist Artefact producer Milan Stojanović, All Alone producer Zdenka Gold, Glycerin and Island screenwriter Ivan Knežević and Horizon writer-director-producer Tinatin Kajrishvili share about their experiences at the industry platform of the Bosnian festival.
 

latest news

today

Distribution
Greece/Serbia

Greece and Serbia sign agreement to develop audience culture

Sarajevo 2017
Industry/television

“Med-noir” series The Midnight Shift wins at MIDPOINT TV Launch in Sarajevo

Oscars 2018
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Men Don't Cry goes to the Oscars for Bosnia

Production
France

Filming has commenced on Romain Laguna’s Les Reptiles

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Son of Sofia

Sarajevo 2017
Industry/television

CineLink Drama: Training the crosshairs on the future of original Balkan series

three days ago

Festivals
Norway

Europa Distribution goes to Haugesund

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Damjan Kozole’s Half-Sister wins the Eurimages Award at CineLink

Festivals
Norway

TV series and books are newcomers at Haugesund’s Norwegian International Film Festival

Sarajevo 2017
Awards

Scary Mother wins the Heart of Sarajevo

San Sebastián 2017

Björn Runge's The Wife is set to wrap up proceedings at San Sebastián

Production
Italy/France

The Taviani brothers are raring to go with Rainbow - A Private Affair

three days ago

Festivals
France

The Valois d'Or 2017 through the viewfinder at Angoulême

17 August 2017

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo's Regional Forum: Collaboration is the future of production

Funding
Greece

The Greek Film Centre announces new funding pre-approvals

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

Guidance Through the Black Hole: A story of nostalgia, art and redemption

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Films in Progress 32 to present six projects in San Sebastián

Industry
France

Nine promising European projects at Ateliers d'Angers

17 August 2017

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things: A good man finds himself in bad circumstances

16 August 2017

Toronto 2017

Toronto to welcome more European titles

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo's True Stories Market: investigating a non-forgotten past

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Avant Premiere Lab at Sarajevo: revitalising cinema

European Film Awards 2017

Fifteen documentaries selected for the European Film Awards

Awards
Belgium

Fien Troch's Home leads the nominations at Ensors 2017

