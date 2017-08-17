Interview CineLink Industry Days 2017 mp4 (1280x720) 07:58 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

A round-up of interviews with the organisers and participants of Sarajevo Film Festival's CineLink Industry Days 2017. CineLink organiser Maša Marković, CineLink Works in Progress organiser Alex Traila, Users and The Last Socialist Artefact producer Milan Stojanović, All Alone producer Zdenka Gold, Glycerin and Island screenwriter Ivan Knežević and Horizon writer-director-producer Tinatin Kajrishvili share about their experiences at the industry platform of the Bosnian festival.