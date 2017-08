Pen-ek Ratanaruang • Director

Pen-ek Ratanaruang, considered one of the pioneers of the Thai cinematic New Wave, is presenting Samui Song, his new film co-produced with Germany and Norway, as the opening film of the Giornate degli Autori 2017.