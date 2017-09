Matteo Botrugno, Daniele Coluccini • Directors

(In Italian)

The directorial duo behind Et in terra pax, Matteo Botrugno and Daniele Coluccini, return to the Giornate degli Autori at Venice with their second film, Il contagio, based on the book of the same name by Walter Siti, about two worlds that at first glance seem quite different, but which share a common element of corruption.