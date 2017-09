Interview Wilma Labate • Director mp4 (1920x1080) 08:46 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

(In Italian) In Raccontare Venezia, Italian director Wilma Labate whisks us away on a trip around the city of Venice through images from the very best films that have been shot there, accompanied by actress Silvia D'Amico and some fascinating testimonies. A Special Screening in the Giornate degli Autori 2017.