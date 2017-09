Interview Celia Rowlson-Hall • Director mp4 (1920x1080) 08:08 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

US filmmaker and choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall is presenting her short film (The [End) of History Illusion] in Venice's Giornate degli Autori, as part of the Miu Miu Women's Tales project; the film is set in a nuclear shelter in Las Vegas.