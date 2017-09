Interview Tatti Sanguineti • Italian film historian mp4 (1920x1080) 08:19 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

(In Italian) Tatti Sanguineti talks to us about Il tentato suicidio nell'adolescenza (T.S. Giovanile), a film that he himself helped to unearth, a movie shot in 1968 by Ermanno Olmi that has remained unreleased until today. A special event in the Giornate degli Autori 2017.