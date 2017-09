Interview Chloë Sevigny • Director mp4 (1920x1080) 03:48 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

In competition at Venice this year in Andrew Haigh's Lean on Pete, US actress Chloë Sevigny is also presenting Carmen, a short film she has directed, in the Giornate degli Autori, as part of the Miu Miu Women's Tales project; it stars comedian Carmen Lynch.