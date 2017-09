Valentina Pedicini • Director

mp4 (1920x1080) 06:07 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:



(In Italian)

Documentarian Valentina Pedicini is presenting her feature-length fiction debut, Where Shadows Fall, in the Giornate degli Autori; based on a true story, it tells of the ethnic cleansing targeting Yenish children in Switzerland.