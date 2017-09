Sara Forestier • Director

(In French)

Actress Sara Forestier, who rose to fame at a tender age in Abdellatif Kechiche's Games of Love and Chance, has made her directorial debut with M, which she also stars in. The drama about communication, a love story involving two mirror opposites, is in competition in the Giornate degli Autori 2017.