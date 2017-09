Giovanni Donfrancesco • Director

mp4 (1920x1080) 09:42 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:



(In Italian)

In The Risolute, documentarian Giovanni Donfrancesco, who scooped an Italian Golden Globe in 2014 for The Stone River, trains his camera lens on Piero Bonamico, an 87-year-old Italian who recalls his past as a child soldier in the violent fascist militia Decima Mas. A special event in the 14th Giornate degli Autori.