Interview Claudia Santamaria • Actor/director mp4 (1920x1080) 09:30 Copy and paste the code in your html to embed this video:

(In Italian) Crowned Best Actor at the 2016 David di Donatello Awards for They Call Me Jeeg, Claudio Santamaria makes his directorial debut with the short film The Millionairs, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Thomas Ott, in which a string of murders are carried out in the hope of gaining possession of a valuable briefcase. A Special Screening in the 14th Giornate degli Autori.