Chinese director Pengfei is back in Venice's Giornate degli Autori, where he made his debut in 2015 with Underground Fragrance; this time he is presenting his sophomore feature, The Taste of Rice Flowers, the story of a woman who, after having lived in the city, returns to the village where she was born to take care of her teenage daughter.