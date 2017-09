Ruth Mader • Director

Austrian director Ruth Mader, selected at Cannes in 2003 with her debut feature-length fiction film, Struggle, is presenting her new movie, Life Guidance, in Venice's 14th Giornate degli Autori; the futuristic thriller imagines a world ruled by perfect capitalism.