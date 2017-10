Ildiko Enyedi • Director

Cineuropa interviewed Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi in Paris, where she took part in the 'Filmmakers Invite the European Friend' initiative, organised by ARP and Cinéma des Cinéastes, in partnership with SAA and SACD.

Enyedi presented her latest film, On Body and Soul, winner of the Golden Bear at Berlin 2017.