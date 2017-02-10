Waldstille (2016)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Paris La Blanche (2016)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Sister Of Mine (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“Berlinale Talents, a documentary co-production opportunity”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Lorenzo Cioffi • Producer

by 

- Interview with young Neapolitan producer Lorenzo Cioffi, who is participating in the platform for emerging filmmakers at the Berlinale

Lorenzo Cioffi • Producer

This year’s Berlin Film Festival, which will be held from 11 to 16 February, will host the 14th edition of Berlinale Talents, the platform for emerging talent in film and fictional TV. Among the 250 industry professionals from 71 countries are some Italians: director Michele Vannucci (I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Michele Vannucci
film profile]), sound designers Piernicola Di Muro (Chlorine [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sara Serraiocco
film profile]) and Davide Favargiotti, screenwriter Carlo Salsa (Arianna [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Carlo Lavagna
film profile]), director and editor Cristina Picchi, producer of Iranian origin based in London Ali Mansuri, director Luigi Campi, who works in the United Kingdom and Greece, documentary maker Victoria Fiore,who is also based in London, and director and producer Lorenzo Cioffi. Cineuropa caught up with Cioffi to talk about his participation in the Berlin workshops: his latest production with Ladoc.it is The Nature of Things, and was awarded the Corso Salani Prize at the Trieste Film Festival 2017.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

Cineuropa: What’s your frame of mind going into Berlinale Talents?
Lorenzo Cioffi: I’d heard a lot of good things about Berlinale Talents from Italian and European colleagues, and filled out an application form last summer. I’m bringing projects with me but I’m participating above all to build on my relationships with other European producers to increase international co-production opportunities. It’s the only way to get funding for creative documentaries, which it would otherwise be impossible to make. It will also give me the chance to attend master classes and participate in panel discussions with highly skilled professionals.

What projects does Ladoc.it have in the pipeline?
We have two documentaries currently under development and we’re already working with Ernesto Pagano, the director of a documentary we also produced, Napolislam (winner of the Biografilm Italia Award 2015). We’re about to start post-production on his new film.

The Nature of Things, the documentary about the “final days” of a man affected by ALS, has been received very well. Is it going to be released in theatres?
It had its international premiere at Locarno, following which it participated in a number of other festivals all around the world. It will be released in theatres in Italy at the end of March with a MovieDay.it tour, after an official screening in the Senate. Myself and the director of the film, Laura Viezzoli, have a lot of shared experiences: we trained together and have worked on lots of projects together. When we started working on this film, three years ago, it was a natural choice to have her direct and me produce. Laura was a source of constant support throughout the trials and tribulations that come with producing a documentary. Ending up at Locarno with it was very satisfying.

Distributing documentaries is only possible these days by organising events to go with them, or rather a screening and a meeting with the writers...
Of course. With rare exceptions, I find it difficult to get a documentary released in 20 or 30 theatres at the same time for one or more weeks, as is the case with fictional films. Instead, I get the impression that it’s becoming more common to treat screenings like tours, moving from city to city with them. It’s an interesting concept because it allows the people who made the film to meet the audience, which is great and very satisfying, and allows the film to exist in the first place, to get a public debate going and interact with the community. Of course taking a film on tour has significant costs. The financial return is minimal, but it brings great professional satisfaction and boosts the image of the film.

(Translated from Italian)

comments
 

more interviews

10/02/2017

Alex de la Iglesia • Director
“I love filming dialogue as if it were a fight”

10/02/2017

Erik Poppe • Director
“I think that we could do with leaders like Haakon VII today”

08/02/2017

Matthijs Wouter Knol • Director, European Film Market
“We want to be a platform where new plans get going”

07/02/2017

Dieter Kosslick • Director, Berlin Film Festival
“Science fiction has become real”

07/02/2017

Eric Lagesse • Exporter
"It’s quite unpredictable: that’s what I love about this job"

all interviews

Newsletter

 

latest news

previousnext

today

Berlin 2017
Market/Poland

New Europe Film Sales takes Summer 1993 to Berlin

Institutions
Croatia

Hrvoje Hribar quits HAVC

Awards
Estonia

The Estonian critics’ annual film award goes to The Days that Confused

Berlin 2017
Market/Denmark

Denmark’s LevelK goes to Berlin with three films in the official selection

Berlin 2017
France

CNC to the power of 16 at Berlin

Berlin 2017
Competition

An elegant tribute to Django in chains

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Market/Lithuania

Lithuania goes to Berlin

Berlin 2017
Market/Spain

Latido Films heads to the beating heart of the European Film Market

Berlin 2017
Market/France

French sales agents boast five contenders for the Golden Bear

Berlin 2017
Market/Nordic countries

TrustNordisk goes to the EFM with a disaster that might happen

Production
UK/Ireland

Chanya Button set for Vita and Virginia

Institutions
Europe

Tunisia gets on board the MEDIA programme

yesterday

Production
UK/US

José Padilha wraps Entebbe project

Berlin 2017
Market/Germany

Beta Cinema shows off its wares at Berlin

Production
UK/US

Stephen Merchant set for Fighting with My Family

Industry
Europe

Cross-border access to online content guaranteed from 2018

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Jour2Fête joins the big league

Funding
Bulgaria

The Bulgarian National Film Center increases amount for co-productions

yesterday

Funding
Luxembourg

The Film Fund Luxembourg backs 13 new projects

two days ago

Funding
Belgium

Four majority Belgian projects selected for Wallimage’s first session of 2017

Berlin 2017
Ireland/Canada

Maudie ready for Berlinale Special Gala

Berlin 2017
Market/Ireland

Ireland set to make Berlinale splash

Funding
Nordic countries

The Nordisk Film & TV Fond supports Norway's State of Happiness

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Kinology on the starting blocks at the EFM

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home