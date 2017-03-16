Nocturama (2016)
Uncertain Glory (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Raw (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
Zoology (2016)
Glory (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Uncertain Glory (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“Filmmaking is a mathematical exercise that results in a profound truth”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Teona Strugar Mitevska • Director

by 

- As her When the Day Had No Name screens at Sofia, Macedonian filmmaker Teona Strugar Mitevska tells us more about her new movie

Teona Strugar Mitevska • Director
(© Joze Suhadolnik)

Macedonian filmmaker Teona Strugar Mitevska tells Cineuropa about her fourth feature film, When the Day Had No Name [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Teona Strugar Mitevska
film profile], which world-premiered at the Berlinale and is currently screening out of competition at the Sofia International Film Festival.

Cineuropa: The film is inspired by a real-life event from 2012, when four Macedonian teenagers were found dead as a result of a clash with local Albanians. How did you then decide to tell a wider story about the state of society?
Teona Strugar Mitevska: I asked myself, “Who deserves such a death? Can the loss of innocent lives ever be justified?” This led me to the core of the problem: the existing environment of imposed masculinity as a societal code of behaviour, and violence as a product of the deviation of society. As we developed the story, it became increasingly evident that what I wanted to speak of was not necessarily the boys themselves, but the environment they live in and are forced to accept, despite what their natural instinct is telling them.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Although the boys' way of thinking and their actions are a product of society, they seem to have their own – it turns out – much darker world.
 There are two factors here. First of all, you have the small-town mentality, mixed with a lack of vision of one’s self: where are we as a society, and where would we like to go? The transition from communism to liberalism made us more self-centred, and when you mix this with some very traditional macho views, you get an environment where, simply, the strongest wins, and there is no room to question this.

The second factor is the relationship with the EU. A few years ago, I had the chance to speak to Doris Pack, and she told me something that has stayed with me: by delaying the candidature of Macedonia as a member of the EU, the EU has indirectly contributed to the rise of nationalism, which in turn makes it harder for the country to become a member. 

The boys are both the product and the victims of both of these factors. I am not sure if their world is darker than the general one, or whether this is a result of years of instilling the wrong values in them. What is the solution to this vicious circle? Either things will get darker until they blow up completely, as in the film, or a revolution will take place, where the whole of society will stand up and decide to make a real change.

In this film, you show great dedication to detail and setting for particular scenes, but especially to the music and sound design.
 Everything that surrounds us affects who we are, and it is the same with cinema. Using certain elements to intensify an emotion and an experience is the best way to break through to the psyche of the spectator. I love the challenge of it – for me, it is almost a mathematical exercise that results in what the soul of the film is, the profound truth that the film delivers.

Regarding the music and sound, I always wanted to make a film where I'd use them as an integral element of the cinematic form, as opposed to underlining something that's already there. I had a great sound team, who gave me the possibility to explore sound like never before, so it became an element and a representation of the boys' uneasiness, uncertainty and self-doubt. Sound mixer Thomas Gauder, sound editor Ingrid Simon and composer Jean Paul Dessy worked together intensively from the picture editing to the final mix of the film, and this took the project to a whole other level.

You co-wrote the script with Elma Tataragić; how did the two of you work together?
 Our collaboration came about by chance, the result of an off-hand suggestion by [actress and producer] Labina Mitevska to try and see how it would work, but only now do I realise the value of it. To be honest, I have never been a great scriptwriter; I can write an interesting scene and have a good idea, but I have very little understanding of dramaturgy, how to develop a story, and how to point out important elements to develop a character. So basically, we found each other and we complement one another, and it works in the most miraculous way.

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

16/03/2017

Agustí Villaronga • Director
"A captivating story of survival"

15/03/2017

Ma Heliang, Yang Fengwei • Founders, Just Film Festival
Just Film Festival, a link between China and Europe

15/03/2017

Bérengère Dastarac • Founder, Nowave VoD platform

14/03/2017

Lucrecia Martel • Director
"I'm not crazy about filming, and nor is it the most interesting thing in the world to me"

14/03/2017

Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon • Directors
"We’re opposed to darkness and pessimism"

all interviews

Newsletter

CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Festivals
Denmark

Copenhagen’s CPH:DOX: “a reflection, a comeback and a counter-attack”

Production
France

Sunbeat in the final stages of post-production

Films
Spain

Uncertain Glory: Passion on the path of war

Production
Spain/Germany

Berlin hosts the shoot for Elena Trapé’s Las distancias

Institutions
Europe

Canada joins Eurimages

Production
France/Canada/Belgium

The Prince’s Journey: Not another monkey’s tale

yesterday

Box office
Portugal

Marco Martins’ Saint George enjoys a promising opening in Portugal

Production
Italy/USA

Luca Guadagnino sets to work on Suspiria, an Amazon co-production

Industry
Czech Republic

Provincial Town of E the big winner at the East Doc Platform 2017 awards

Funding
Italy

The Alto Adige Film Commission supports Donato Carrisi’s directorial debut

Industry
Malta/India

Malta focuses on the Indian market

Funding
Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Culture publishes conditions for its grants

yesterday

Production
USA/Nordic countries

Part four of the Millennium series set to be ready for release next autumn

Production
France

Cécilia Rouaud films Big Bang

Production
Ireland

The Wolfwalkers: Into the Irish wild

Funding
Nordic countries

Sonja and Young Astrid get Nordisk Film & TV Fond backing

two days ago

Production
Italy

Ambra Angiolini, Pietro Sermonti and Sergio Rubini on the set of Terapia di coppia per amanti

Festivals
Luxembourg

The Luxembourg City Film Festival honours Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope

two days ago

Festivals
Poland/Italy

New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw

Festivals
Germany/Mexico

Germany is guest of honour at Guadalajara

Production
France/Belgium/Canada

Charlotte: A life in colour by Bibo Bergeron

Punto de Vista 2017

The Second Night: An ode to a mother

Festivals
France

"L'Europe autour de l'Europe" boasts another fine showcase

Industry
Czech Republic

18 documentary projects in development and production presented at the East European Forum

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Doc Spring