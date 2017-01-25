Shoot for Viaje alrededor del cuarto de una madre about to kick off

by Alfonso Rivera

25/01/2017 - Lola Dueñas and Anna Castillo will topline the debut film by Celia Rico Clavellino, the screenplay for which was selected to take part in the Script Station at Berlinale Talents 2015

Mid-March will see the start of principal photography for Viaje alrededor del cuarto de una madre (lit. “Journey Around a Mother’s Bedroom”), on location in Andalusia. The feature debut by Celia Rico Clavellino will be toplined by Lola Dueñas (who recently appeared in Alleluia ), Anna Castillo (who shot to fame in The Olive Tree and will feature in La llamada later this year – read more) and Pedro Casablanc (B, la película ). The screenplay, penned by the director herself, was one of the participants in the most recent Berlinale Talents Script Station.

The movie will tell the story of Leonor (Castillo) and her mother, Estrella (Dueñas), who live together in a small village in the south of Spain. The two women take care of one another as best they can, but something happens that rocks the world they have spent years building up. Because when the cold weather hits, Leonor helps her mother to put the gas heater on the brazier table; however, this year, she will not be spending the winter huddled around it with her mother, as she has decided to leave and find work far from home. And so begins Estrella’s peculiar journey – this long-distance mother must now contend with the solitude of an empty house, setting out on another journey to reconnect with the pleasure of living with oneself.

“It’s a personal story about the hopes and fears of two women from different generations who are united by a very strong, but enormously fragile, bond. Loving a person well, without cramping them nor neglecting oneself, is perhaps one of the most difficult tasks in a parent-child relationship,” states the Sevillian director, who won the Gaudí Award in 2013 with her short film Luisa Is Not Home, after being the only Spanish representative at the Venice Film Festival the year before.

As was the case with the aforementioned short film, Amorós Producciones is financing Celia Rico’s first foray into feature territory, together with Arcadia Motion Pictures (Blancanieves ), Pecado Films and French outfit Noodles Productions; the film is also benefiting from contributions from TVE and the ICAA.

(Translated from Spanish)