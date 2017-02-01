The Mons International Love Film Festival unveils the programme for its 33rd edition
by Aurore Engelen
- Besides three mouth-watering Belgian premieres (Mon Ange, This Is Our Land and Lost in Paris), the festival continues to scour the cinemas of the world to present love in all its guises
For its 33rd edition, the Mons International Love Film Festival (10-17 February) has treated itself to several superb Belgian exclusives, plus a solid international programme to boot. In the International Competition we find 11 films, including Planetarium [+see also:
film profile] by Rebecca Zlotowski (France), starring Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp and revealed at Cannes this year (in Un Certain Regard), in addition to A Possible Life [+see also:
film profile] by Italy’s Ivano De Matteo (The Dinner [+see also:
film profile]), starring Valeria Golino, The Park [+see also:
film profile] by young French director Damien Manivel, Marija [+see also:
film profile] by Michael Koch (Germany/Switzerland), an immigration drama screened at this year’s Locarno, Waldstille [+see also:
film profile] by Dutch filmmaker Martijn Maria Smits (who rose to fame with C'est déjà l'été [+see also:
film profile]) and Porto [+see also:
film profile] by Gabe Klinger, a co-production between France, Poland, Portugal and the USA. There is also a Belgian film taking part in the International Competition, in the guise of Mon Ange, the new movie by Harry Cleven, who has been lying low since 2005’s Duplicity [+see also:
film profile]. This time, he tells a story of incredible and impossible love between a young blind girl and a young boy who is invisible.
The festival is also turning the spotlight on Belgian cinema with a number of prestigious premiere screenings, beginning with This Is Our Land [+see also:
film profile] by Lucas Belvaux, the controversial new movie by the Belgian director, which follows the story of a young, universally loved nurse (Emilie Dequenne) who almost reluctantly stands in the local elections, representing a far-right party. Screened this week at Rotterdam, the film goes on general release in Belgium at the end February. The gathering will also offer the chance to discover the Belgian premiere of Lost in Paris [+see also:
film profile], the latest ludicrous romp by duo Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon, starring the late Emmanuelle Riva. The festival will also give attendees the opportunity to rediscover A Wedding [+see also:
film profile], the moving new film by Stephan Streker, ahead of its theatrical release on 8 March.
(Translated from French)