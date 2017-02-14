Sister Of Mine (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
Requiem for Mrs. J. (2017)
Django (2017)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Queen of Spain (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BERLIN 2017 Competition

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Spoor: Man is wolf to man

by 

- BERLIN 2017: Agnieszka Holland unveils a surprising contender at the Berlinale with this genre-crossing creature thriller shot against a stunning natural landscape

Spoor: Man is wolf to man
Agnieszka Mandat and Miroslav Krobot in Spoor

With a spectacular and sometimes unnerving setting nestled among Polish woods and mountains, Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor [+see also:
trailer
interview: Agnieszka Holland
film profile], screening in competition at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, offers a plot full of surprises. 

Through the eyes of Duszejko (Agnieszka Mandat), we enter a rugged world populated by ogres and hunters, but also beautiful prisoners and captive orphans. Duszejko (her name has a mystical ring to it, like a water nymph) is an English teacher with distinctly controversial methods; a committed vegetarian who is obsessed with astrology and lives in a charming chalet with her books, her collection of Bach CDs and two dogs, to whom we hear her call, over and over again, in the opening moments of the film. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The first mystery, then, is the whereabouts of the pets of our eccentric and obstinate heroine, who insists on giving everyone an amusing nickname resembling those highly meaningful epithets of the Native American tradition. The second conundrum is even more troubling to the little community, and to the hunters who are so thick on the ground in this beautiful wilderness: one of their number, a bad-tempered old mountain man known as “Big Foot”, has been found dead in his home, with no more clues to go by than the footprints of the wild boar who dwell in the woods around his cabin.

A criminal investigation is launched, and as it progresses we learn more about this rural world and its messed-up social dynamics. It’s a society dominated by men, where weakness and difference (epilepsy, for example) are not to be tolerated, and where women are pushed into the background — like sweet and artless Dobra Nowina (“Good News” in English), who runs a tiny but delightful shop and is expected to do little more than be decorative and keep quiet, or like Duszejko herself, who is constantly being reminded of how old she is. As the director gradually reveals more and more details about this place, colourful even in its most archaic aspects, the decimation of the community continues apace. One by one, its pillars (the hunters) are murdered in such bizarre circumstances that everyone becomes a suspect — including the animals of the forest, from foxes to insects.

As the closed season draws to an end, the local outcasts band together and the investigation forges ahead, bringing even stranger revelations. Playful shots comparing nature to the human world add to the lushness of the whole film, which we might describe as a rural thriller — a blend of fable, detective novel, revenge story (in herbalist guise) and a life-affirming drama, “happy ending” and all.

Produced by Tor Film Production (Poland) and co-produced by Heimatfilm (Germany), Nutprodukce (Czech Republic), Nutprodukcia (Slovakia) and Chimney (Sweden); international sales are in the hands of Beta Cinema (Germany).

(Translated from French)

See also

 

comments
 

see also

TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 1 HOME