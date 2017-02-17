The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
The Party (2017)
Bright Nights (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
Spoor (2017)
Animals (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Bright Nights (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

AWARDS France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Jacques Deray Prize goes to Dark Inclusion

by 

- Arthur Harari’s feature debut has been crowned Best French Crime Film of the Year and is racking up a string of accolades

The Jacques Deray Prize goes to Dark Inclusion
Niels Schneider in Dark Inclusion

Originality, elegant mise-en-scène, effectiveness and a screenplay worthy of the great films noirs: these were the specific qualities singled out by the jury of the 13th Jacques Deray Prize, which gave out the title of Best French Crime Film of 2016 to Dark Inclusion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arthur Harari
film profile] by Arthur Harari. The young director has thus been added to a winners’ list that includes names such as Jacques Audiard, Maïwenn, Michel Hazanavicius, Guillaume Canet, Jérôme Salle, Olivier Marchal, Vincent Garenq and the late Alain Corneau. The prize will be physically handed to the young filmmaker on 4 March at the Lumière Institute in Lyon, in the presence of Bertrand Tavernier and Thierry Frémaux.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Curiously absent from the major festival showcases, Dark Inclusion, which tells a Shakespearean tale of revenge in a family of Antwerp diamond merchants, has seen its original qualities recognised in retrospect through a plethora of awards, such as Best French Debut Film of the Year, which was presented to it by the Union of French Film Critics in late January. Produced by David Thion for Les Film Pelléas, distributed in France by Ad Vitam and sold overseas by Films Distribution, the feature is also in the running for the 2017 César Awards, in two categories (Best Debut Film and Most Promising Actor, for Niels Schneider); the trophies will be handed out on 24 February.

(Translated from French)

 

comments
TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 1 HOME