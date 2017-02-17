The Jacques Deray Prize goes to Dark Inclusion

by Fabien Lemercier

17/02/2017 - Arthur Harari’s feature debut has been crowned Best French Crime Film of the Year and is racking up a string of accolades

Originality, elegant mise-en-scène, effectiveness and a screenplay worthy of the great films noirs: these were the specific qualities singled out by the jury of the 13th Jacques Deray Prize, which gave out the title of Best French Crime Film of 2016 to Dark Inclusion by Arthur Harari. The young director has thus been added to a winners’ list that includes names such as Jacques Audiard, Maïwenn, Michel Hazanavicius, Guillaume Canet, Jérôme Salle, Olivier Marchal, Vincent Garenq and the late Alain Corneau. The prize will be physically handed to the young filmmaker on 4 March at the Lumière Institute in Lyon, in the presence of Bertrand Tavernier and Thierry Frémaux.

Curiously absent from the major festival showcases, Dark Inclusion, which tells a Shakespearean tale of revenge in a family of Antwerp diamond merchants, has seen its original qualities recognised in retrospect through a plethora of awards, such as Best French Debut Film of the Year, which was presented to it by the Union of French Film Critics in late January. Produced by David Thion for Les Film Pelléas, distributed in France by Ad Vitam and sold overseas by Films Distribution, the feature is also in the running for the 2017 César Awards, in two categories (Best Debut Film and Most Promising Actor, for Niels Schneider); the trophies will be handed out on 24 February.

(Translated from French)