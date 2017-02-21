Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer voted Best Producers of the Year

by Fabien Lemercier

21/02/2017 - The Mandarin Cinéma duo has won the Daniel Toscan du Plantier Award for a successful 2016 fuelled by such titles as Frantz and Chocolat

Eric and Nicolas Altmayer, who manage Paris-based outfit Mandarin Cinéma, have won the tenth Daniel Toscan du Plantier Award, handed out by the Academy of Film Arts and Techniques to acknowledge the best producers of 2016. The duo thus follows in the footsteps of Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat (of Why Not), who were victorious last year.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Altmayer brothers founded Mandarin Cinéma in 1995 and have produced around 60 feature films (including the two OSS 117 movies by Michel Hazanavicius and Saint Laurent by Bertrand Bonello). Last year, six of their productions were released in theatres: Frantz by François Ozon (revealed in competition at Venice, racking up 612,000 admissions in France), Agnus Dei by Anne Fontaine (unveiled at Sundance and enticing 702,000 viewers in France), Chocolat by Roschdy Zem (1.92 million admissions), Brice from Nice by James Huth (1.94 million admissions), Pattaya by Franck Gastambide (1.94 million admissions) and The Fabulous Patars by Sophie Reine (153,000 admissions).

As a reminder, Mandarin is getting ready for the theatrical releases of Step by Step by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir (distributed by Gaumont from 1 March), and the comedies Bienvenue au Gondwana by Mamane (on general release from 12 April – Wild Bunch Distribution) and Jour J by Reem Kherici (out on 26 April via Gaumont). And one of their most prominent titles in production is L'amant double by François Ozon (see the article – starring Marina Vacth, Jérémie Renier and Jacqueline Bisset), which will be the filmmaker’s sixth feature in a row with Mandarin.

(Translated from French)