Home (2016)
Foxtrot (2017)
The Insult (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Redoubtable (2017)
Cinderella the Cat (2017)
The Party (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Cinderella the Cat (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

TORONTO 2017 Discovery

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Kissing Candice: Defeating bleakness with a dream

by 

- TORONTO 2017: Debutant Aoife McArdle delivers a convincing coming-of-age romantic drama that blends thriller and crime elements, and is set in the midst of a most violent period

Kissing Candice: Defeating bleakness with a dream

Northern Irish director and scriptwriter Aoife McArdle has already forged a career in music videos, having collaborated with Bryan Ferry, Jon Hopkins and James Vincent McMorrow. Her 2015 short film Every Breaking Wave, which was commissioned for the U2 song of the same name, offered her exposure to a wider audience, including celebrated film directors. Kissing Candice [+see also:
trailer
interview: Aoife McArdle
film profile] is McArdle’s feature-length directorial debut and had its world premiere in the Discovery section of the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Candice (Ann Skelly) is 17 years old and lives in a small seaside town by the Irish border. She wants to escape from her boredom, and her only way out are her dreams, which are getting more and more intense due to her chronic seizures. In her dreams, she always meets a strange but handsome boy. Unexpectedly, she encounters this imaginary boy in real life: Jacob (Ryan Lincoln) will initially try to avoid her, but Candice wants to indulge her obsession with him. Their encounters will not be devoid of danger, however, as she will become involved with a local criminal gang.

Kissing Candice is an intense and appealing coming-of-age drama that blends thriller, crime and realistic elements to unfurl an unconventional love story between two outcasts. Candice, emotionally portrayed by rising star Skelly, needs some hope in the bleakness of her life, as her family and friends seem extremely distant. Jacob, imposingly depicted by newcomer Lincoln, is the perfect stranger who brightens her dreams, but in reality, he is just as gloomy as everyone else. As an archetypical tragic heroine, Candice needs to find a hiding place to avoid her darkness, but she is also willing to be drawn towards Jacob’s false glimmer of hope. For her Irish, suburban Romeo and Juliet adaptation, McArdle, who also penned the script, succeeds in impressing by using a perfect pair of anti-heroes in a hostile landscape during a period that is even more violent than the Troubles.

Despite the fluidity of the film’s genres, McArdle’s cinematic influences are far more realistic. Following in the footsteps of acclaimed female directors like Clio Barnard and Jane Campion, she creates a real world that lies on the borderline of fiction – or vice versa. The visual texture, and to some extent the subject, might share a hint of Lynne Ramsay’s and Andrea Arnold’s early neorealistic works, but Kissing Candice takes a different approach. The screen is McArdle’s extended canvas, and thanks to her immersive, choreographed tracking camera, which observes her heroes in 360°, and Steve Annis’ cinematography, with its intense palette of dark colours, taking in every single hue of crimson, she intensifies the crossover between hallucinations and reality. Furthermore, Anthony Moore’s sound design and Jon Clarke’s emphatic, vivid score overlap to enhance the narration, providing a deeper emotional layer. Through this bold statement of a film, McArdle offers us a flavour of what to expect from her in the near future.

Kissing Candice is an Irish-British co-production by Andrew Freedman (Venom Films) and Sally Campbell (Somesuch & Co), shot on location in Ireland and supported by the Irish Film Board. The world sales are handled by London-based firm Film Constellation.

See also

 
 

see also

Toronto Report
28 Times Cinema
Midpoint TV/Feature
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss