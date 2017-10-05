Tehran Taboo (2017)
Focus: BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
INDUSTRY Europe/Asia

EFP takes Europe to Busan

- The Asian Film Market will welcome European films and professionals through the agency’s Film Sales Support and Europe! Umbrella

Revenge by Coralie Fargeat

Creating a strong presence for European films and their sales companies at Busan’s Asian Film Market (14 – 17 October) has been one of European Film Promotion’s major objectives since the market opened in 2003. In a concerted move, EFP not only grants Film Sales Support (FFS) for the promotion and marketing of European films, but also organizes the prominent EUROPE! Umbrella at the Asian Film Market for 33 participating sales agents in collaboration with UniFrance.

This year, EFP welcomes two new sales companies at the umbrella: Charades from France, bringing along Coralie Fargeat's horror thriller Revenge, which just made a splash in Toronto, and Summerside International from The Netherlands, which present the dark love story, In a Lonely Place by Davide Montecchi from Italy. Moreover, thanks to new international measures by the Federal Office of Culture, Media Desk Suisse and Swiss Films, FSS was also awarded to Dominik Locher’s Goliath [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Dominik Locher
film profile] (sold by Wide).

EFP Managing Director Sonja Heinen says, "Here are a few titles I would like to mention from BiFF's Flash Forward's section which will be on sale at the Asian Film Market: Hlynur Palmason’s Winter Brothers [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hlynur Pálmason
film profile] (represented by New Europe Film Sales), Alen Drljeviċ’s Men Don't Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile] and Life Guidance [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ruth Mader
film profile] by Ruth Mader (who will be part of EFP's artistic delegation), both represented by Picture Tree International, Alireza Khatami’s Oblivion Verses [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alireza Khatami
film profile] (represented by Urban Distribution International), Valentina Pedicini’s Where Shadows Fall [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Valentina Pedicini
film profile] (represented by Fandango) and Ravens [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Jens Assur, also part of the EFP group, and represented by Celluloid Dreams. But there is of course more to explore in every company line-up, films such as Janus Metz’s Borg/McEnroe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Ralph FiennesThe White Crow, Paolo Virzi’s The Leisure Seeker [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile], Susanna Nicchiarelli’s Nico 1988 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Susanna Nicchiarelli
film profile], Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk, Mélanie Laurent’s Diving [+see also:
film review
film profile] and Sharunas BartasFrost [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sharunas Bartas
film profile] to give you a taste; our booklet on site will help buyers find their way to the respective sales agent". 

Click here to check out all of the supported films and companies.

To round off its activities in Busan, EFP together with Italian Istituto Luce Cinecittà hosts an annual industry reception which also involves the artistic delegation of the 20th edition of EUROPE! Goes Busan providing an excellent opportunity for networking and exchange. This long-standing initiative puts European talent into the spotlight at the Busan International Film Festival, this year bringing 15 European filmmakers and actors to Korea. Backed by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme and respective EFP member organisations they take part in a four-day programme to meet with industry and press and enjoy the lively discussions with the South Korean audience.

 
