The Seville Film Festival to host the world premiere of Oro

by Alfonso Rivera

26/10/2017 - The ambitious historical production helmed by Agustín Díaz Yanes will be screened for the first time at the upcoming Spanish gathering, which has now unveiled its full programme

In November, the city of Seville will play host to the world premiere of Oro, the eagerly awaited new film by prestigious filmmaker Agustín Díaz Yanes (Alatriste), during the 14th edition of the European Film Festival (3-11 November), directed with great gusto by José Luis Cienfuegos. This major production about the conquest of America was produced by Enrique López Lavigne (of Apache Films) and lensed by Paco Femenia, and stars leading names such as José Coronado, Bárbara Lennie, Raúl Arévalo, Oscar Jaenada, Juan Diego, Andrés Gertrudix, Antonio Dechent and Luis Callejo.

Oro will, together with Samu Fuentes’ Bajo la piel de lobo and the documentary All the Other Days, the second movie by Carlos Agulló, be one of the 20 world premieres at the event, which will be opened by Anchor and Hope, the sophomore feature by Carlos Marqués-Marcet (Long Distance), and which will offer more than 200 titles scattered across its various forward-thinking sections.

Standing out among them are Spanish films such as Penélope by Eva Vila, a project that was supported by Eurimages in 2015 and is now in the official competition section; Algo muy gordo, a meta-comedy by Carlo Padial starring Berto Romero; the latest effort by Pablo Llorca (Ternura y la tercera persona), a regular at Seville; the entertaining Fogueo by David Sainz; and A estación violenta, the feature debut by Anxos Fazáns, starring Nerea Barros and Tamar Novas.

Also featuring in the official competition section will be A Ciambra by Jonas Carpignano (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden); the Portuguese title The Nothing Factory by Pedro Pinho; The Sea Stares at Us From Afar, a documentary by Sevillian native Manuel Muñoz Rivas; Little Crusader by Václav Kadrnka (Czech Republic/Slovakia/Italy); God’s Own Country by Francis Lee (UK); Bright Sunshine In by Claire Denis (France); Western by Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria); the Scandinavian production Winter Brothers by Hlynur Pálmason; Zama, directed by the ever-astonishing Lucrecia Martel (Argentina/Brazil/Spain/France/Mexico/Netherlands/Portugal/USA/Lebanon), and starring Lola Dueñas and Daniel Giménez Cacho; The Guardians by Xavier Beauvois (France); Barbara by Mathieu Amalric (France); A Violent Life by Thierry de Peretti (France); Pure Hearts by Italy’s Roberto de Paolis; The Workshop by French director Laurent Cantet; and Ramiro by Portugal’s Manuel Mozos.

Finally, the Honorary Giraldillo will be handed to Paolo and Vittorio Taviani (who will be premiering their new movie Rainbow – A Private Affair in Spain) and the City of Seville Award will be bestowed upon Trine Dyrholm at the gathering. Click here to view the full programme of the 2017 Seville European Film Festival.

(Translated from Spanish)