Constantin Popescu in post-production with Pororoca

by Stefan Dobroiu

31/01/2017 - The film starring Bodgan Dumitrache centres on a dramatic event in the life of a family

Seven years after Principles of Life , the winner of the Best Director Award at the 2010 Transilvania International Film Festival, Constantin Popescu is about to complete post-production for his family drama Pororoca. A Scharf Film production made in co-production with Irrévérence Films (France), Pororoca is being produced by Liviu Mărghidan, who is also the film’s DoP. Post-production is expected to wrap in two months.

Written by Popescu, the screenplay centres on Tudor and Cristina, a married couple living a happy life together with their two children, Maria and Ilie. One day, Tudor is at the park with the children, and the second he doesn’t pay attention to them something happens that will change the family’s life forever. The main parts are played by Bogdan Dumitrache (Child’s Pose ), Iulia Lumânare, Constantin Dogioiu, Elvira Deatcu, Dragoş Olaru and Ioana Flora.

The €700,000 project was shot mainly in Bucharest, over 50 days from June to October 2016. Pororoca received approximately €210,000 from the Romanian National Film Center; it also received financial support from the French CNC and Eurimages.

Asked why he chose to name his film after the highly destructive Amazonian natural phenomenon, Popescu says, “There are people who cannot live without an answer. I chose this title because Tudor, the main character, is such a person, and his search has something of the power of this phenomenon.” The director also describes his project as an exploration of guilt. “What attracted me to the story was how the characters try to communicate when communication is seemingly impossible,” the director concludes.