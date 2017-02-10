CNC to the power of 16 at Berlin

by Fabien Lemercier

10/02/2017 - The French film regulator supported 16 features co-produced with 20 countries that have been selected at Berlin, including four in competition

More than ever, the CNC is asserting its role as a facilitator that supports, and even stimulates, the highly dynamic phenomenon of the French film industry’s attitude of international openness. Through its various components and schemes, the organisation has supported 16 features co-produced with 20 countries that will be unveiled across the different selections of the 67th Berlinale.

Standing out among them are four titles in the running for the 2017 Golden Bear, three of which benefited from World Cinema Support: Colo by Teresa Villaverde (which was also backed through co-production support from the French-Portuguese fund), Ana, mon amour by Calin Peter Netzer (produced by Romania, France and Germany) and Felicity by Alain Gomis (France/Senegal/Belgium). Lastly, Return to Montauk by Volker Schlöndorff, produced by Germany, France and Ireland, was supported through the French-German mini co-production treaty.

The Young Karl Marx by Raoul Peck (France/Germany/Belgium), which will have its world premiere in official selection, on the Berlinale Special programme, was also partially funded by the French-German co-production support scheme, in addition to receiving initial development support.

Five titles selected in the Panorama were also backed by the CNC via World Cinema Support: Centaur by Aktan Arym Kubat (produced by Germany, France, the Netherlands and Kyrgyzstan), Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon), Requiem for Mrs. J. by Bojan Vuletic (Serbia/Bulgaria/France/Macedonia), Headbang Lullaby by Hicham Lasri (Morocco/France) and Ciao Ciao by Song Chuan (France/China).

In Panorama Dokumente, Ghost Hunting by Raed Andoni (France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar) received writing and development support, while the 100% French production Belinda by Marie Dumora pulled off a grand slam, with writing and development support, production support from the Images de la diversité fund and a pre-production advance on receipts.

In the Forum section we find three movies with CNC involvement, two of which secured World Cinema Support: My Happy Family by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross (Germany/Georgia/France) and Low Tide by Daniel Mann (Israel/France). They are joined by Foreign Body by Raja Amari (Tunisia/France), which benefited from a pre-production advance on receipts, the same type of aid that went to Wallay by Berni Goldblat (France/Burkina Faso/Qatar), which is being showcased in the Generation section.

(Translated from French)