Focus: The Square (2017)
PRODUCTION Italy/France

Roberta Torre’s Riccardo va all’Inferno in post-production

- The Milan-born director of Lost Kisses has been filming a dark, psychedelic musical in an other-worldly, “pop” version of Rome, which stars Massimo Ranieri and Sonia Bergamasco

Roberta Torre’s Riccardo va all’Inferno in post-production
Massimo Ranieri in Riccardo va all’Inferno

The shoot has wrapped for Riccardo va all’Inferno (lit. “Riccardo Goes to Hell”) by Roberta Torre, who is back behind the movie camera after Lost Kisses [+see also:
trailer
film profile], presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2010. Riccardo va all’Inferno is an Italian-French co-production by Paolo Guerra’s Agidi and Angelo Laudisa’s Rosebud Entertainment Pictures, with contributions from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities, in conjunction with Sanfelice 1893 Banca Popolare, and with support from the Lazio region and Creative Europe.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The film, which is currently in post-production, stars Massimo Ranieri (The Ploy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) and Sonia Bergamasco (Quo vado? [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]) in the lead roles, flanked by Silvia Gallerano, Silvia Calderoni, Teodoro Giambanco, Michelangelo Dalisi, Ivan Franek and Matilde Diana. Riccardo Mancini (Ranieri) is discharged from the forensic psychiatric hospital, where he has spent many long years serving time for a crime shrouded in mystery; now he is determined to wreak revenge and win back power within his crime family. Riccardo is unscrupulous as he does away with his brothers, but he hadn’t bargained for the true black soul of the family, the all-powerful “Queen Mother” (Sonia Bergamasco). According to the production notes, the movie is “a dark and psychedelic musical that crosscuts Shakespeare, set in an other-worldly, pop version of Rome that has never been seen before”. 

The screenplay was written by the director together with Valerio Bariletti, while the score was composed by Mauro PaganiMedusa Film is in charge of distributing the movie in Italy.

(Translated from Italian)

 

